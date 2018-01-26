The Kano State Fire Service on Friday rescued a 50-year-old woman, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, after she accidentally fell into a pit latrine at her residence.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Mohammed said that the incident occurred while the woman was trying to use the latrine at her residence in Dambatta Kofar Kudu, Dambatta Local Government Area.

He said that the service received a distress call from Mohammed Rabiu, the victim’s brother, shortly after the incident around 10:00 a.m.

He said that, “upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 10:09 a.m.”

Mohammed said the woman, who sustained slight injury was rescued alive and taken to Dambatta General Hospital for proper medical attention.

He advised residents to be cautious in using pit latrines to avoid such accidents.