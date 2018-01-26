A 16-year-old girl, who allegedly poured hot water on her friend over N200 gift on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a student, who resides at 42, Arefun St., Ayobo, Lagos, with her brother is being tried for assault and causing grievous harm.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on Jan. 15, at the accused residence.

Ogu said that the accused and her friend, Busayo Olorundahunsi, 17, were fighting over how the accused spent N200 that was meant to be shared between them.

“The complainant accommodated the accused in her brother’s house since 2017.

“The complainant’s brother gave her N500 to prepare beans, but the accused collected N200 from her friend claiming she did not want to eat the beans,” he said.

Ogu explained that the complainant, thereafter, told the accused that they would both share the N200 and then use N300 to prepare the beans.

“The accused spent the money alone and a fight ensued between them.

“The accused, who was at that time boiling hot water to cook noodles, poured it on her friend’s body,” he said.

Ogu added that the complainant face, neck and chest got burnt and she was rushed to a hospital.

The prosecutor said the case was reported to the police and the accused was arrested.

The offences contravened Sections 173 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni granted the accused to a bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 26, for mention.