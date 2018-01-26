A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced 33-year-old Ayegbedo Uto, and 29-year-old Oluchi Okerafor, to four months imprisonment each for breach of public peace.

Uto and Okerafor, who are neighbours and reside at opposite Cedar College,‎ Byazhin, Kubwa, Abuja, pleaded guilty to charges of disturbance of public peace and inciting disturbance.

Uto told the court that Okerafor came to her house to rain insults on her.

Okerafor who is pregnant said their misunderstanding had been going on for some time, adding that Uto verbally cursed the baby in her womb which did not go down well with her and her husband.

The husbands of both women however told the court that they tried their best to make their wives settle their differences.‎

The defence counsel, Moses Ugwumadu, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that Eto and Okerafor are both married women with children.‎

The judge, Mohammed Marafa ,however gave Uto and Okerafor an option of N20, 000 fine each, and ordered them to sign a bond at the court registry promising to maintain peace in their homes.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that Uto and Okerafor on Jan. 12 engaged themselves in a violent conduct, thereby disturbing the peace of others within their residence.

‎The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 113 and 114 of the Penal Code.