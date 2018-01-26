Two brothers, Sunday Ikuedowo, 35, and Olumide Ikuedowo, 25, were on Friday arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged theft of Christmas chickens valued at N25,000.

The first defendant, a barber, and the second, a bricklayer, all of no fixed address, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, felony and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendants on Dec. 23, 2017 at about 4.00 a.m. at No. 21, Lareda St., Okitipupa, conspired to commit felony and stealing.

He said that the first defendant stole three chickens valued at N15,000 in a cage belonging to Olabisi Mathew.

Omoyeigha said that the second defendant also stole two chickens in another cage valued at N10,000 belonging to one Mayowa Taiwo.

The prosecutor said that the defendants committed offences contrary to and punishable under Sections 516, 412 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the accused bail in the sum of N30,000 and a surety each in like sum.

He said that the suretie, s who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction, must also present evidence of a year tax clearance as part of the bail condition.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Feb. 2 for further hearing.