Police in Bauchi State have arrested one Habibu Bala of Ningi Local Government area of the state for allegedly killing his five-day-old son with insecticide, because “I have no money to organise naming ceremony for the child.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Kamal Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday, while briefing newsmen on the successful operations carried out within the week.

According to him, on January 21, the suspect’s brother, one Musa Bala, reported at the Ningi Police Station that on the same date at about 2:30p.m., his younger brother poisoned his newborn son by feeding him insecticide.

“As a result the baby became unconscious and was later taken to Ningi General Hospital, where a medical doctor certified him dead,” he added.

The Police spokesman also noted that on January 17, one Samaila Bulus and Musa Bulus, residents of Boloji Ward, Toro Local Government, reported at Toro Police Station that on the same date, at about 9:30p.m., they left their 65-year-old father, one Bulus Azi, with their younger brother, one Nuhu Bulus, 17, but discovered on their return that the boy inflicted serious injuries on their father.

Abubakar further revealed that the suspect hit the man several times with metal pots and woods, which led to his death after being rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, Nuhu Bulus explained that he murdered his father due to a misunderstanding that ensued between them, adding that he was intoxicated with hard drugs when he committed the offence.