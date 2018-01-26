Four officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority were arraigned on Thursday at an Ogba Magistrate’s Court for alleged stealing.

The officials – Adeniyi Lamowa, Abiodun Odutan, Adekunle Fasanya and Kayode Olodo – were accused of stealing N86,000 from the driver of a Toyota Sienna, Alao Abayomi.

The police said the amount was part of a sum of N103,000 Abayomi allegedly kept in his car.

It was learnt that the defendants had accosted the driver along Agidingbi Road on November 1, 2017 for picking somebody on the road.

They were said to have ordered him down from the vehicle, which they drove to their office in Alausa.

Abayomi reportedly boarded a bus to the agency’s office where he was given a fine of N20,000.

He allegedly discovered that N86,000 was missing from the money he kept in the vehicle and accused the team of stealing it.

He reported the case to the police at the Alausa division.

A police prosecutor, Sergeant Unah Mike, brought the men on two counts of stealing before a presiding magistrate, O.O. Fashola.

The accused pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. She adjourned the case till February 19, 2018.