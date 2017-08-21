The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old Femi Agboola, for allegedly defrauding a United States national of $80,000 through Internet scam.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, who led top police officers at the command to parade the suspect before journalists at the police headquarters in Osogbo on Monday said the suspect was arrested through the help of a good Nigerian.

The CP, who said the suspect had confessed to the crime stated that Agboola posed as a female to the American, who was looking for a serious relationship with the opposite sex.

He said, “The suspect, who is an internet fraudster defrauded an American of the sum of $80,000. He presented himself as a woman on the Internet and he succeeded in seeking the friendship of his victim who thereafter paid the money into his account.

“Although he has denied collecting $80,000 but $43,000. Our concern is the terrible damage this fellow must have done to the image of Nigeria and Nigerians living abroad. His action has gone to further show that many youths are not interested in hard work again.”

The CP said an investigation was still ongoing into the case adding that suspect would be charged to court very soon.