A magistrate’s court in Anambra State has convicted a motorist, Mr Azuka Okoye, for driving on Nigerian road with a South Korean driver’s licence.

Okoye, in his pleading said he just visited the country for the Yuletide break and was billed to return to his base by the end of February.

He argued that the licence was still valid and that he should be allowed to use it as it was a proof that he had good driving knowledge.

The magistrate, Justice Eze Nwabachiri, ruled that ordinary citizens are not allowed to use the licence of other countries unless there is a bilateral arrangement between the traffic agencies of both countries.

The court said those permitted to use foreign driving licence are diplomats, envoys and tourists, adding that the accused was guilty as charged.

“You are hereby sentenced to a fine of N7,000 or two months imprisonment,” he said.