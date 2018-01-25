No fewer than 12 users of ‎illegal drugs and sellers of marijuana have been arrested by the Jigawa State Police Command.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest while speaking to our reporter, on Thursday, in Dutse.

He explained that the suspects were arrested for allegedly using and selling illegal drugs and marijuana at ‘Yan Tifa area of Dutse, in the state capital.

Jinjiiri maintained that the suspects would be handed over to relevant agencies for investigation and legal action.

The Police spokesperson then reinstated the police’s commitments to continue to fight crimes across the 27 local government areas of the state.

He also urged the people of the state to corporate with the security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state.