The new Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Austin Iwar, on Thursday vowed to dislodge kidnappers and other criminals terrorizing the state.

Mr. Iwar, who made the pledge at his maiden media briefing in Kaduna, pledged to introduce proactive measures involving communities to ensure peace and security in the state.

“Measures will be taken to frustrate and reduce the disturbing activities of kidnappers and like criminals,” he assured.

“We will deploy proactive strategies that will enlighten the public on how to prevent themselves from being kidnapped as well as removing opportunities for kidnap.

“As part of improving the security situation in the state and providing services to our people according to best practice, we plan to involve our communities more in determining policing priorities to serve them better.”

He said the approach would be mainly driven by propagation of community partnership approach to policing.

“Therefore there will be massive community engagement, because we realised that while the police cannot be everywhere, our communities abound everywhere.

“This strategy will focus on but not restricted to crime prevention and community safety.’’

Mr. Iwar listed some of the strategies for crime prevention in the state to include vigorous, focused and targeted motorised and foot patrol round the clock and public sensitization and awareness.

“Therefore sensitization and awareness camping strategies will be intensified both within and outside the police for better understanding of the policy thrust of the command and by extension that of the force.’’

The commissioner said the public relations department and the community partnership approach to policing unit would be strengthened for efficiency and effectiveness.

“We will reach out and interface with legitimate representatives of our people and constituted authorities to get them involved in determining our focus to protect life and properties of the people of the state.’’

He stressed that the command would also partners with worship centres, schools, markets and business centres among others on community safety and crime prevention.

Mr. Iwar warned that the command would not condone human rights abuses under any circumstances and any form of corruption.

He assured police personnel of getting massive training and development programmes to broaden and sharpen their skills for effective discharge of their duties.

The commissioner pledged more diligent prosecution of offenders so as to gain conviction and secure the confidence of the public.