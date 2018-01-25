A 60-year-old woman, Yemi Kazeem, was arrested on Wednesday by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly chaining her grandson for over three months inside an apartment.

Her daughter, the victims’s mother, was also arrested for aiding the action.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, who led journalists to the scene in Obada-Oko town located at Ewekoro Local Government of the state, said the building with inscription ‘Kasmas House’ was discovered following a tip off.

He said the 12-year-old boy was chained by the grandmother in collusion with the victim’s mother. He added that the duo alleged that the boy was ”stubborn;” hence their decision to chain him.

The police boss said it was a case of child abuse and inhuman treatment, adding that the victim was ”tied down like (a) criminal, defecating on the spot.”

Speaking with journalists, the mother of the victim, Yomi confessed to the crime adding that the victim was fond of running away from home.

The auxillary nurse, who has two other children said she parted ways with the victim’s father over seven years ago.

She said during the period the boy was staying with his grandmother in Sagamu, but was recently returned to her few months ago.

She explained that after few days of staying with her, the boy ran away from home a number of times. She said she had to send him mother at Obada-Oko town.

The 33-year-old mother said, disturbed by stubborn nature of the boy, she suggested need to keep him indoors with the use of a chain, which was used to tie him onto a steel chair. She said she bought the chain. She however said the boy was not ‘maltreated.’

The grandmother, also disclosed that, ”the stubborn nature of the boy was responsible for her action,” adding that she never knew what she did was criminal in nature.