The Jigawa Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said on Thursday it had arrested a 27-year-old man with five live ammunition and a set of military camouflage.

Also found on the suspect was a knife, a cellular phone and N1,000, the agency’s spokesman, Mairiga Ya’u, said in a statement in Dutse.

According to him, the suspect, who gave his name as Abdullahi Ibrahim, was apprehended on Jan. 21.

“The suspect, who was arrested by men of the command while on a routine patrol, had no any means of identification as military man,” he said.

Ya’u added, however, that the suspect indeed admitted not being a member of the Armed Forces, but attempted to bribe the NDLEA officers with N500,000 to release him.

“Of course, our officers rejected that bait and apprehended him,” Ya’u said, adding that the suspect had been transferred to the Police for further investigation and necessary action.