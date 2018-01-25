A bank’s Customer Service Officer, John Alikalih, who allegedly withdrew N1.4 million from customers’ accounts under false pretences, was, yesterday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

Alikalih, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on fraud.

The prosecutor, Inspector Abbass Abayomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 19, at 1p.m, in Isheri Ojodu branch of the bank.

He said the defendant used his position in the bank to fraudulently withdraw N1.1 million from an account belonging to one Mrs Adesola.

Abayomi also alleged that the defendant withdrew another N334,052 from an account belonging to another customer, Mrs Benson.

His words: “The defendant willfully procured the registration of two ATM cards belonging to the two complainants, Adesola and Benson, and used the ATM cards to perpetrate the acts.

“The total amount, which the defendant fraudulently withdrew from the bank customers’ accounts was N1.4 million.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences are punishable under Sections 326 and 327 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

Magistrate Abimbola Komolafe granted him N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed, one of who must be a blood relation to the defendant, adding that the sureties must show evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government and adjourned the case till February 27 for a mention.