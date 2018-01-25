The Police Command in Niger says it has arrested 11 suspected armed bandits and two armed robbers terrorising Birnin Gwari and Tegina axis.

Mr Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the tactical squad of the force, under operation ‘Absolute Sanity”, deployed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

Moshood explained that the suspects specialised in kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling.

He said that the suspects were responsible for the attack on a police post in Allewa in 2017 in Shiroro Local Government area where two policemen were killed in the incident and the station set on fire.

He said the suspected have admitted to the killing of 19 people at different places.

“The operation that led to their was supervised by Alhaji Dibal Yakadi, the Commissioner of Police in Niger while the commander of the tactical squad on the ground were on the field,” he said.

The police public relations officer said that items recovered in the suspects possession were AK 47 rifle including locally fabricated SMG guns, thousands of ammunition including catridges and charms.

He said that investigation into their activities was continuing adding that the suspects had admitted to the various roles they played in the various offences.

Jimoh said the IG appreciated the role played by the people of the state especially in the arrest of the hoodlums.

He said that enough personnel have been deployed to the axis to prevent further attack by the hoodlums.

Malam Lawal Kwali, leader of the gang, who spoke to newsmen, admitted to committing the crimes and pleaded for leniency.