Suspected gunmen have allegedly killed four vigilance group members in some Kaiama, Kiana local government area of Kwara state.

The gunmen who attacked the villages also injured several others.

But the state police command confirmed the death of a member of the local vigilante group.

It added that three others were missing.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar said that the gunmen mounted a camp in the National Park to move from one community to another to terrorize the residents.

The affected villages, he said, were Tunga Maje, Nukku and Woro.

The National Park covers about 50 kilometre of land between Kaiama local council in Kwara and Borgu local government area of Niger state.

Abubakar added that the hoodlums would enter the villages robbing the residents of their belongings particularly foodstuff, cows and goats and then return to the camp to survive on it.

The council chair added the complaints of the attacks made the council to deploy its members of the local vigilante to place surveillance on the place.

“Unfortunately, when the vigilante approached them in their camp, they exchanged fire to the extent that they killed one of the vigilante men and three others are missing.

“We don’t know their whereabouts and for now and nobody can go into the bush and start searching for the dead body”, he said.

The council boss stated that the armed hoodlums were fond of blocking the roads at night to dispossess people of their money.

“One of our vigilante men is confirmed dead. While three others are missing, several other vigilante men were injured,” said the council chief.

He, however, noted that the state government has taken charge and that about 50 soldiers have been deployed from the 222 battalion to comb the bush.

Spokesperson of the Kwara state police command Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

He said that the state command had deployed mobile police men into the area and the Commissioner of Police had ordered an investigation into the issue.