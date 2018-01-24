The Police in Edo State have confirmed shooting to dead a member of an armed robbery gang and the escape of five other members with various degrees of gunshot injury.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in Benin.

Kokumo said that in the early hours of Jan. 24, the command received a distress call about the activities of the gang at Evbuomore Quarters in Ugbowo Division.

He said the command quickly deployed policemen from the division and others around to the scene.

“There was a gun battle between the robbers and the police, and in the ensuing fire-force, one of the gang members was shot and others escaped.

“Sadly, one Dr Godwin Omofuma, a lecturer with the University of Benin, later died as a result of gunshot wounds he received from the robbers.

“Items like phones, one single barrel gun, one iron cutter, one live and 12 expended cartridges, among others, were recovered from the robbers.

“Similarly, last Thursday, Jan. 18, at about 0700 hours, two suspected armed robbers who robbed their victim of her Lexus 330 SUV, cash, jewellery and other valuables were arrested,’’ he said.

He said that the items recovered from them included two cut to size guns, one locally made pistol and one live cartridge.

Kokumo also said that on the same day, three men suspected to be cultists were arrested in a bus with one locally made pistol and eight live cartridges.

The commissioner of police also said that two suspects who murdered their victim over an infraction were arrested on Jan. 3, while another suspect was arrested on Jan. 21 in the state capital for being in possession of 150 rounds of live cartridges.

Kokumo further said that the command was inundated with reports of misuse of policemen attached to VIPs in the state.