No fewer than 10 persons on Wednesday lost their lives while five were critically injured in a fatal road accident that occurred on Akure-Owo Expressway at the Agbogbo area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to an eyewitness, the crash involved a Toyota 14-passenger commercial bus with registration number, Plateau PKN 63 XA, with another commercial Mercedes Benz bus with registration number, Abuja 561 KWL.

The eyewitness said the incident occurred about 5.am but could not say exactly the cause of the fatal accident. He however explained that the position of the two vehicles involved after the accident indicated that it was a head-on collision.

One of the buses was said to heading towards Abuja from Lagos while the second one was said to be coming from Jos, Plateau State.

The eyewitness said, “We just heard a very loud sound and we quickly rushed down there and met the two buses in the accident while the passengers were trapped inside one of the buses. Many of them were already dead. ”

It was gathered that the men of the Ondo State Police Command and their counterparts from the Federal Road Safety Corps took the deceased to the morgue of the Ondo State Specialists Hospital, Akure, while the injured too were also receiving treatment at the hospital.

The identity of the victims were not known as of the time of filling this report.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said it was caused by reckless driving.