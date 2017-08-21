A 40-year-old man, Ademola Ogunlana, was on Monday arraigned in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

Ogunlana, who resides at Ahmed Street, Ewe Ibiye-Oreta Road in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, near Lagos, was arraigned on a charge of defilement.

‎

‎The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande told the court that ‎ the accused committed the offence at Ahmed Street, Ewe Ibiye-Oreta Road, Igbogbo Ikorodu at 4.00 p.m. on July 26.

‎She said the accused, residing in the same building with the parents of the girl, committed the crime when he noticed that nobody was at home.

“He penetrated the vagina of the girl with his finger causing her injury.’’

Osayande said that the girl reported what Ogunlana did to her to her mother and that the accused was subsequently, arrested.

‎The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.‎

‎The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Senior Chief Magistrate Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu, granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.‎

Nwachukwu said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, while the other must be resident in his own building.

She added that the sureties must provide evidence of tax payments and their addresses verified by the court.

‎‎

‎Nwachukwu adjourned the case until Oct. 19, pending an advice from the Lagos State director of public prosecutions.