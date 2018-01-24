A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday, ordered six strokes of the cane each on two scavengers who stole iron culvert valued at N40,000 from a Church.

The scavengers, Kamalu Wade, 22, and Nazifia Lawal, 35, were arraigned on three-count charge of joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced the two men after they pleaded guilty and begged the court for mercy.

Wade and Lawal also promised not to commit crime again.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that the two men committed the offences on Jan. 17 at 9.30 p.m. at Living Faith Church, Life Camp, Abuja.

Zannah said that the chief security officer attached to the Church reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on the same date.

He added that the convicts criminally trespassed into the Church premises and made away with an iron culvert worth N40,000.

The prosecutor said Wade and Lawal had confessed to the crime and the iron culvert was recovered from them, noting that the offences contravened sections 79, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.