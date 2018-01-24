Dr Kasir Lawan of the Department of Architecture, Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, Borno, has charged Nigerian youths not to be used as political thugs in the 2019 general elections.

He gave the task in an interview with NAN on Wednesday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The don said the call became imperative in view of the fact that success of 2019 general elections depended on how the youths conduct themselves during and after the elections.

Lawal said: “It is paramount to call on the youths to conduct themselves and be mindful of the fact that some selfish politicians are using the youths for personal aggrandisement.

“Therefore, I want to use this medium to charge youths to exhibit high sense of responsibility, to be law abiding and to be patriotic especially that 2019 political activities is approaching

“May I also urge youths to shun drug abuse, gangsterism, cultism and all sorts of social vices so as to live a decent life and build a sound and vibrant society.”

The don warned them against hate speeches and any act that might trigger violence across the country.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of Northern Nigeria by emulating the good works of their forefathers; the Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

Lawal pledged to support and encourage youths to become useful to themselves and the society.