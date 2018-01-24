A 24-year-old applicant, Ade Adeniyi, who allegedly stole a purse containing N20,000, was on Wednesday, arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant who resides at No. 23, Mabajoke St., Oko Oba, Agege, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for intent to steal.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on Jan. 13, at 241 Iju Road, Iju Ishaga, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the defendant entered into Mrs Basirat Akinpelu’s shop, when she went to the next shop.

“The accused stole the complainant’s purse that contained N20,000, and was about leaving the shop when the woman returned.

“The accused was apprehended with the help of passersby and he was handed over to the police, “he said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 309(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant denied committing the offence, while the Magistrate, Mr A. O. Komolafe granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Komolafe adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for mention.