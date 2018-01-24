The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested a robbery suspect, Jude Agha, after tracking him for two weeks through intelligence information in the state metropolis.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Enugu on Wednesday.

He said that police operatives from Ogui Division in the state capital followed the suspect along Onitsha Street by Udi Road in Ogui axis of Enugu on Jan. 22.

Amaraizu said that the police recovered one locally-made pistol with two live cartridges from the suspect.

“Agha, who hails from Afikpo in Ebonyi State, carried out his nefarious activities with some members of his gang.

“Their activities include armed robbery, car snatching as well as the robbery of a supermarket at Onuasata in Ogui, Enugu on Jan.14 with their locally-made pistols,’’ he said.

The spokesperson said the suspect was helping the command in its investigation while manhunt on the fleeing members of his gang had been intensified.

Amaraizu, in a related development, said the command had rescued one Jones Anyim from irate mob that wanted to kill him when he attempted to steal a motorcycle.

He said the incident happened at Eke Market along Amurri Road in Agbani community of Nkanu West council area on Jan. 22.

Amaraizu noted that if not for the timely interventions of police in Nkanu West Division, the angry mob would have used sticks and other dangerous instruments to kill the suspect.

“It was gathered that following the alleged incident, irate mob descended heavily on the suspect and inflicted various degrees of injuries on his head and body.

“But for the prompt intervention of police operatives that prevented what would have brought about the untimely exit of the suspect.

“The police also rushed the suspect to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku/Ozalla near Enugu for medical attention,’’ he said.

The spokesman noted that investigation had commenced on the incident.