The police on Wednesday arraigned Godwin Nwachukwu, 23 and Lazarus Barde, 22 in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court over theft of nine tubers of yam.

Nwachukwu resides at Karmo village and Barde resides at Paradise Estate, Kuchebedna, Life Camp, Abuja.

The defendants are standing trial on a three-count charge of joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that Oche Odeh and Okpe James​, both of Karmo village, Abuja, reported the matter at Karmo Police Station on Jan. 21.

He said “the complainants said the defendants, on that same date, dishonestly trespassed into their farm along Kuchebedna road and stole nine tubers of yam.

“They were caught by angry mob and later revealed that the two had been stealing yams from

the farm.”

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 79, 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges​ and the judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Sadiq also said that the surety must present utility bill carrying his name and adjourned the case until Feb. 22 for hearing.