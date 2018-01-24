Two teenage members of a notorious armed robbery gang that had terrorized residents of Effurun and its environs in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, have been arrested by the men of Eburumede Police station with a G3 fully-loaded weapon in their possession.

Other items recovered from the suspects included four live ammunitions, two women hang bags, phones and cash sum that they have dispossessed from their victims.

The suspects identified as Kingsley Akpomye, 19, and Mamus Peter, 18, were reported to be members of a robbery syndicate that operated inside a commercial tricycle, popularly known as ‘Keke Napep’, robbing innocent victims at gun point in the evening hours till early morning.

Residents of the areas had lived in fear as the activities of the gang got to its peak last December during the festive period as the gang threw caution to the winds while carrying out its operations.

They were reportedly sighted as they were operating by the team of anti-robbery squad attached to the Eburumede Police Station who had laid ambush for them and immediately chased after them along the PTI road where they often carry out the crime.

One of the gang members, the third suspect who happens to be the Keke rider, on sighting the police approaching them, was reported to have jumped out of the tricycle into a nearby bush and escaped.

A police source disclosed that the arrested suspects are currently being detained at the station and are helping police with their investigations.