A suspected car snatcher, on Monday, in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, was apprehended by mob while trying to escape with bank’s customer car.

It was gathered that a customer of a commercial bank in Birnin-Kebbi had parked his car in front of bank and went inside the bank hall to make transactions.

An eyewitness, Alhaji Abubakar Zailani, said that the suspect had open the door of the car with ‘master key’ and sped off.

It was also gathered that passersby’s attention wad drawn to the fleeing car snatched because of the way and manner he drove the car out of the area. Then some commercial operators reportedly gave him a hot chase.

Zailani disclosed that the continued shouting of ‘barawo barawo’ attracted more people who mobilised people and keep shouting thief and many people respondent immediately by using their cars in pursued him within Birnin-Kebbi metropolis.

He said, the suspect was eventually apprehended within Birnin-Kebbi and arrested by the police on duty at Rima roundabout.

“And before police took him away, the crowd beat hell out of him and he was seriously beaten beyond recognition.,”

- Advertisement -

Another eyewitness Malan Garba Umar, who witnessed the arrest of the suspected car snatcher said the police took him to the hospital for first aide treatment at Sir Yaryah Memoria Hospital.

It was gathered at the hospital that the suspect gave his name as Isah Suleiman from Samarun, Zaria, in Kaduna State.

When contacted on phone, Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Mustapha Suleiman, confirmed the incident.

He said that the suspect was arrested and taken to hospital due to the condition of his health and he was later discharged and the case file and suspect was immediately transferred to from Birnin-Kebbi police division to state Criminal Investigation Department at the police headquarters in the state capital.

Suleiman added that the car snatcher mentioned one of his accomplished whom they come from Zaria to together whom he name as Alhaji Bala Kano.

The Police Spokesman said the second suspect is at large but police command is making all effort to ensure he was arrested and brought to book.