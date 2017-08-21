The police in Katsina have launched a manhunt for five suspected cattle rustlers who stole 119 cows and 48 sheep in Sabon Birni forest in Kaduna State.

The suspects, who were said to be members of a six-man armed robbery gang, reportedly stole the animal, which were being looked after by some children.

The suspected robbers were identified as Wada Jargaba, Mallam Jargaba, Alhaji Babangida, Kawara Isa and Tashi Kawara.

A member of the gang, Ibrahim Bammi of Unguwar Yaro Village in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, was arraigned before the Katsina State Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Bammi, alongside the five suspects who are at large, was charged with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The police told the court that Bammi had confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The Police First Information Report on the incident, which was read in the court, also alleged that Bammi confessed that he committed the offence in conspiracy with the fleeing suspects.

The FIR read in part, “Unidentified cattle rustlers armed with AK47 rifles attacked the children of one Abdulrahaman Wada of Yar-Sharu Village, Kafur Local Government Area who relocated to the Sabon Birni forest in Kaduna State for grazing, and robbed them of 119 cows and 48 sheep.

“During investigation, one Ibrahim Bammi, male, of Unguwar Yaro Village, Kafur Local Government Area, was arrested in connection with the case.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to have conspired and committed the offence together with the five suspects at large. The offence is contrary to Section 1(2)(a)(b)of Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act, Cap R(1),Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN),2004.”

The prosecuting counsel for the police, Sani Ado, told the court that investigation was still in progress, adding that detectives were on the trail of the other suspects.

The magistrate, Abdulkareem Umar, adjourned the case till August 23, 2017 for mention and ordered that Bammi should be remanded in the prison custody.