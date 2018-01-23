Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, on Tuesday, declared that all those involved in the burning of the farm of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, in Ilado, Akure North Local Government Area of the state, would not go unpunished.

The police boss, who said he had gone to assess the extent of damage done on the farm by fire, said he could not yet identify the exact people who perpetrated the dastardly act.

Adeyanju informed that he had on two occasions led police officers to the farm to inspect it and to ensure that security was beep up on the farm.

While berating the activities of those who perpetrated the dastardly act, the Police commissioner assured that the suspected arsonists would soon be brought to book.

He said the state’s police command was already on the trail of the suspected arsonist with a view to ensuring that they face the music saying, “Those who perpetrated the dastardly act will not go unpunished. I can assure you that they will be arrested in no distant time from now and we will ensure that they are prosecuted accordingly.”

The Police boss said he could not ascertain those who perpetrated the devilish act, but maintained that they would be exposed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government has reiterated its readiness to regulate the activities of herdsmen in the state. Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gboyega Adefarati, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen.

Adefarati, who said he had inspected the burnt farm and also met with Falae, regretted that the damage made by the suspected arsonist was unbearable considering the huge amount of money wasted as a result of the fire incident.

The commissioner who expressed sadness over the development however said that government would soon transmit a bill to the State House of Assembly for the regulation of activities of herdsmen in the state.