Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates have on Monday attacked Ogbia Marine Police Division in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Two police officers were shot dead during the attack which lasted for over three hours.

It was gathered that the gunmen also carted away with two 200 Horse Power engines in the attack on the police station and speed away in gunboats.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Nigeria Maritime Workers Union, Lord Sese, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen stormed the area at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday night and operated till about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Amba Asuquo, also confirmed the incident.

He explained that the Police Officer in charge of the division, who was wounded in the attack is responding to medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.