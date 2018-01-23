The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 32-year-old carpenter, Efuntade Ajibola, who allegedly entered his Chinese employers’ rooms and stole different currencies.

Ajibola appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on a three-count charge.

Ajibola was accused of stealing $5,000, N1 million, $470 and 300 Renminbi (Chinese currency).

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Moses Uamdemevbo, had submitted that Ajibola stole the money from Messrs Guan Shuai and Will Zhao on Nov. 3, 2017 and Nov.13, 2017 at CCECC premises at No. 46, Nnamdi Azikwe Road, Nigerian Railway compound, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

He said that the accused broke into the foreigners’ apartment to steal the money.

“The complainants, who always kept money in their rooms because they paid workers on daily basis, began to realise that some notes were always missing.

“They decided to install a CCTV camera in their house and found out that it was the accused, who used a duplicate key to open the rooms and steal money,” he said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 280(1) and 308(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-Williams, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 3 for substantive trial.