The police in Lagos on Tuesday charged a 29-year-old Quranic teacher, Kamaldeen Olamide, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for defiling an 11-year-old pupil in his school.

Olumide, who resides at 1, Odugbemi St., Oworoshoki, a suburb of Lagos, allegedly lured the victim from her home to the school on Dec. 31, 2017 and defiled her.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the teacher had gone to the pupil’s home to call her for classes on the fateful day.

“On getting to his house with the girl, Olamide shut the door and defiled her.

“Thereafter, the accused threatened to beat the girl if she told her mother,’’ Donny said.

He said that the mother, however, noticed that her daughter had challenges urinating and when she inquired what the problem was, the girl disclosed what the teacher did.

Donny said that the case was reported at the police station and Olumide was arrested.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The law prescribes that anyone found guilty of the offence is liable to life imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folakemi Davies-Abegunde granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for mention.