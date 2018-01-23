A 41-year-old man, Kazeem Balogun, who allegedly beat up a female inspector attempting to invite him for questioning, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Balogun with threat to life, assault and damage to property, but the accused pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused, who resides at Sogunle, Lagos State, beat up Inspector Airat Ajayi, who came to his residence to invite him for questioning for beating up his neighbour.

“The complainant (Ajayi) was sent to invite the accused for beating up and dragging his female neighbour, Mrs. Eniola Awawu, on the ground.

“When the complainant asked him to follow her to the station, the accused refused and descended on the policewoman, giving her a beating.

“In the process, he damaged her recommended eyeglasses valued at N15,000.00,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened sections 56, 174 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The Magistrate, Mr. J.A. Adigun, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Adigun directed that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until January 31 for mention.