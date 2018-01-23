The Lagos State Government on Tuesday at an Ikeja High Court closed its case against Dr Afeez Baruwa, a former lecturer of the University of Lagos, charged with raping an 18-year-old admission seeker (name withheld).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prosecution closed its case against the former lecturer after calling four witnesses — the complainant, her father, a medical doctor and the investigating police officer.

Mrs C.K. Tunji-Carrena, the State Prosecuting Counsel, informed the court that the state is closing its case against Baruwa.

“We have called all our witnesses and we are closing our case against the defendant,” she said.

Baruwa, however, was unable to start his defence due to the absence of Mr Olanrewaju Ajanaku, his defence counsel.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso told the defendant to ensure that he had a legal representation in court on the next date of adjournment.

“We will also write a letter to Mr Ajanaku, the defendant’s counsel, to ensure his attendance,” Tunji-Carrena added.

NAN reports that Baruwa, a father of two and a former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting in the university, is facing a charge of rape.

According to the prosecutor, the former lecturer allegedly raped the complainant at 9.25am on July 23, 2015 at the Faculty of Business Administration annex building, Room 8, University of Lagos.

Baruwa, who was friend of the complainant’s father, was requested by the man to help his daughter secure admission into the institution.

UNILAG has, however, put up a disclaimer in respect of the lecturer.

The offence violated Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Justice, Laws of Lagos State 2011.

Justice Oyefeso adjourned the case until April 18.