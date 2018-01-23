A 28-year-old man, Abayomi Odejobi, who allegedly bit a man’s lips for wooing his girlfriend, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, an entertainer, who resides at 7, Oremeji St., Iju-Ishaga, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for assault.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

But Police Prosecutor Innocent Odugbo insisted that the offence was committed on Jan. 15 at Station Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga.

Odugbo said that the accused and the complainant, Segun Fasoyiro, had an issue over a girl sometime in December 2017.

“The accused claimed that the complainant wooed his girlfriend on the Facebook and sent a message to him to steer clear of her.

“The complainant too responded and told him he will date the girl and since then, the accused has been looking for him,’’ said sgt. Odugbo.

“They met at a bus stop and the accused was the first to engage him in a fight.

“The accused bit the complainant on his lower lip and when he realised what he did and was about running away, a police patrol team apprehended him.”

The offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence carries three years imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mr A. O. Komolafe, granted the accused N50,000 bail with two sureties in the same amount and adjourned the case until Feb. 19 for mention.