The Ondo Police Command on Monday said it had not arrested the suspected herdsmen who allegedly burnt down the farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, at Ilado village in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state

Some people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Sunday allegedly set fire on the about five hectares of the farm where oil palm trees and other cash crops were planted.

Speaking with newsmen on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said it could not be certain that the dastardly act was carried out by herdsmen because there was no arrest yet.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, and the state Commissioner for Agriculure, Mr. Gboyega Adefarati and other top government functionaries had visited the farm to assess the extent of damage done.

He said, “We were on the farm today (yesterday) and I want to tell you the affected area on the farm did not have much crops. Although that is not to say anybody has the right to burn another person’s farm.

“We are still investigating, we don’t know those who did the act; so we can’t say specifically whether it was a particular person or not because we have not arrested anybody yet and we didn’t meet anybody there when we got there today (Monday).

Also reacting to the development, the pan-Yoruba socio-political association, Afenifere, described the attack on Falae as an attack on the entire Yoruba land.

The Secretary-General of the association, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, expressed dismay that President Muhammadu Buhari had been silent on the issue of herdsmen attacks across the country.

He said, “The silence of the Head of State on these issues is very ominous and it doesn’t augur well for the oneness of this country because if somebody of the status of Chief Falae is undergoing this type of trauma and the President doesn’t say anything and they say silence means consent.

“It is so unfortunate and unfair if this type of thing is happening and the President is looking the other way, it is not good. This is an attack on the people of Yoruba land. Chief Falae is a national figure and if he is being treated like this, it means the government doesn’t have any regard for us in Yoruba land.”