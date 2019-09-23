<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Over 650 pupils of Ezigbo Primary School in Amansea in Awka North Local Council escaped death at the weekend as flood surged into the school unexpected.

This was happening barely a week after schools in Anambra state resumed for the academic session.

Leaders of Okukwa village location of the school described the flood as mysterious as the entire premises was submerged thereby preventing the students and their teachers from accessing classrooms.

Had the rain fallen during school hours the community would have witnessed a tragedy, they said.

This is because prior to the flood, the school authorities had heaped gravels to aid access to the school by teachers and pupils to their classes.

But following the flood, only few of them dared pass through the entrance to their classes for fear of been drowned by the water that was surging into the entire classrooms.

Speaking on the flooding, the school Headmistress, Mrs. Leticia Umeadi, appealed to the Anambra State ministry of environment and other related agencies in the state to come to their aid as access to classrooms has become impossible.