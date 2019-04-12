<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police have arrested a 65-year-old man, Sulaiman Rauf, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl (name withheld) in Ilase community in the Idiroko axis of Ogun State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday told journalists that the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint lodged by the father of the victim (name withheld).

He said the father reported at Idi-Iroko Divisional Headquarters that the suspect, who lives in their neighbourhood, sent his daughter on an errand, and later lured her into his room where he allegedly raped her.

“When the girl came out of the suspect’s room, she quickly informed her father of what the suspect had just done to her, hence the report.

“Upon the report, the DPO Idi-Iroko Division, CSP Aloko Amodu, swiftly detailed his detectives to No. 7 Araromi Street, Ilase where the suspect resides and he was promptly arrested.”

Mr Oyeyemi said, on interrogation, the randy old man admitted raping the victim but claimed not to know what led him to it.

The police spokesperson said the victim has been taken to the General Hospital for medical attention and report.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the suspect transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.