The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 120-year-old man, Pa Busari Oyewumi, for allegedly defrauding one Wasiu Adebisi of N400,000.

The suspect was arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Osogbo headed by Mrs. Fatima Sodamade on Monday on three counts of stealing, obtaining by false pretense and conspiracy.

The police prosecutor, Mr. Taiwo Adegoke, told the court that the suspect and others at large conspired together and fraudulently obtained the sum of N400,000 from Adebisi under the pretense that he wanted to sell a plot of land to him.

The charge sheet read, “That you Chief Busari Oyewumi and others at large, sometime in the year 2015 at the back of Powerline area, Osogbo in the Osogbo Magisterial District, did conspire together to obtain money under false pretense and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516( a) of the Criminal Code Cap 31 Vol II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

“That you Chief Busari Oyewumi and others now at large on the same date and place at the aforementioned magisterial district did fraudulently obtain the sum of N400,000.00 from one Alhaji Ganiyu Adebisi on behalf of his son, Adebisi Wasiu, with promise to sell a plot of land to him measuring 50 feet by 1,000 feet located at the back of Power Line area, Osogbo, knowing full well that your intention was to dupe him of his money and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

“That you Chief Busari Oyewumi and others now at large on the same date and place at the aforementioned magisterial district did steal the sum of N400,000.00 property of one Adebisi Wasiu and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.”

The suspect pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Mr. Soji Oyetayo, prayed the court to admit his client to bail.

The Chief Magistrate in her ruling granted the bail application with one surety and adjourned the case till March 1 for hearing.