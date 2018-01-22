A 35-year-old woman, Jane Ochiagha, who allegedly stripped and assaulted a 12-year-old girl before expelling her from her house over missing N200, is facing trial at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a trader, who resides at 15, Ayoade St., Somolu, Lagos, has been released on a N200, 000 bail.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, the accused committed the offence on Dec. 14, 2017 at her residence.

Ogu said that the accused had alleged that the girl, who stays with her, stole her N200 and gave her serious beating.

“The accused removed the girl’s clothes, beat her and later sent her out of the house to look for the missing money.

“The girl slept outside the gate of the house and the next day, she was found wandering in Bariga area of Lagos by a Good Samaritan, who rescued her,” Ogu told the court.

He said the girl was later handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice which sent a letter to the Commissioner of Police to request the prosecution of the accused.

The offence contravened Section 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty of the offence.

Ruling on the oral bail application of the accused, Chief Magistrate Folakemi Davies-Abegunde granted her bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 19.