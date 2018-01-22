An Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State on Monday granted temporary separation to a couple to enable the 46-year-old wife to file more evidence in a divorce suit she instituted against her husband.

The petitioner, Fisayo Adeyiga, who resides at Mercy Estate, Ikorodu, a Lagos suburb, had urged the court to dissolve her nine years marriage on the grounds of lack of trust from her husband.

The President of the court, Mrs Funmi Adeola, held that the court needed time to enable it to have more evidence and a total conviction.

Adeola ordered the respondent, Olusegun Adeyiga, to pay six months feeding allowance of N10,000 per month for the upkeep of his two children and adjourned the case until Aug. 2 for mention.

Earlier, Fisayo, a computer operator, had told the court that her husband had been accusing her of infidelity.

She said, “My husband never trusted me for one day. He accuses me of sleeping with different men. He embarrasses all the men he sees in my shop.

“He once accused me of sleeping with our plumber. He believes I sleep with every man I come across and usually dial numbers on my phone to see if a man will pick the call.

“I left the house to stay on my own in the year 2016 because his problem was too much for me.”

Adeyiga, who also complained of lack of care from her husband, said, “since he resigned from his bank job, he has not been responsible for our children’s upkeep, even when he was paid his gratuity.”

The respondent, Olusegun, 56, told the court that his accusations were true because he had caught her with different men.

He said, “I sent her to school and made her who she is today, but I discovered that she is very promiscuous: she has been sleeping with different men.

“I am no longer interested in the marriage. All I want is for her to refund the money I borrowed.”