The Police on Monday arraigned a 32-year-old trader, Odetola Christopher, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for the alleged housebreaking and stealing a cell phone and other items worth N59,300.

Christopher, who resides at No. 3, Lamidi St., Adura, Alagbado, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of house-breaking, conspiracy, and stealing, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Unah Mike, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with two others now at large, on Nov. 12 at No. 1, Diffrery Road, Alagbado, Lagos.

Mike said that the defendant entered the apartment of the complainant, Mr Olusegun Abiola, and stole an itel phone valued at N8, 500.

He listed other items the defendant stole as two pairs of shoes, valued at N20, 000.

Mike added that Christopher also stole a pair of jeans valued at N5,000 and N25,000.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant sighted the defendant wearing the shoes he stole; when questioned, he could not give a satisfactory account of the items.

Christopher added that during police interrogation, the defendant confessed to having stolen the items.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised)

The Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 31 for hearing.