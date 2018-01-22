Eighty female students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Mabera in Sokoto metropolis escaped death on Sunday night when fire completely razed down their hostel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inferno destroyed the four-room A’isha hostel and valuables but no student was hurt.

It took the combined efforts of officials of State Fire Service and other security personnel to put off the fire suspected to have originated from electrical sparks.

The school authorities declined to speak on the incident, saying that they have no authority to entertain media enquiry.

Efforts to speak to officials of the state Ministry Education and state Fire Service were unsuccessful as they failed to pick phone calls and did not reply text messages.

NAN recalled that in December 2017, a student hostel was also burnt down at the Government Science Secondary School Kware in the state.