A 38-year old man, Joshua Babatunde, was on Monday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly raping his neighbour’s daughter.

The defendant, a teacher, who resides at 7, Ogunshola St., Alaguntan, Alimosho, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on January 11, at Animashaun St., Alaguntan, Lagos.

Donny said that the defendant lured the 16-year old girl to his friend ‘s house under the pretext of sending her on an errand, but shut the door and raped her.

“The defendant had sexually molested the girl for about three times in his friend’s house, and had always threatened to deal with the girl if she talks.

“The defendant’s friend didn’t know anything about this because he traveled and gave the house key to his friend,” he said.

Donny added that luck ran out of the defendant when one of the neighbours peeped in through the window and caught him molesting the girl.

“The woman who saw him raised an alarm and the defendant was apprehended,” he said.

The offence, according to the prosecutor contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folakemi Davies–Abegunde, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 26 for mention.