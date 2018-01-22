The Police on Monday charged a 27-year-old tricycle rider, Abiodun Olorunkemi before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’s Court, Ibadan, for alleged possession of a locally made gun.

Olorunkemi, who resides at S7/118A Elere, Odo-Oba, Ibadan, is facing a charge of being in possession of a gun.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp Samad Aliu the accused committed the offence on Dec.5, 2017 at about 4:30 am at Challenge Bus Stop, Ibadan.

Aliu alleged that the defendant was found armed with the gun that was cut to a portable size.

“The defendant was stopped by the police for interrogation but, however, took to his heels.”

“He was pursued; when he was caught the gun was found on him. We believe he uses it to rob and terrorise innocent citizens, ‘’ he said.

Aliu said the offence contravened Section 417 (B) of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr I.Salawu, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Omotosho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till March 3, for a mention.