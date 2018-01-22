Youths in Imo State, who are in the habit of smoking and trafficking Indian hemp and other types of hard drugs, are in for a tough time as the state House of Assembly has vowed to clamp down on them.

The increase in the consumption of cannabis and other harmful drugs in the state had also forced the state government to establish a task force to put an end to the menace.

Dissatisfied with the ugly trend, the Imo State House of Assembly vowed to deal decisively with those who would go against the law that it is planning to put in place.

The Speaker, Mr. Acho Ihim, who made this remark while speaking with newsmen, said it was worrisome that the consumption of such hard drugs had negative effects on the brain and body of those consuming them, adding that consumers also stood the risk of running mad.

Ihim said, “A new law to eradicate the smoking, sale and consumption of marijuana and other hard drugs in Imo state will soon be in place.

“The smoking of Indian hemp and consumption of various hard drugs have serious toxic effects on the brain and body of citizenry especially the youths, some of whom run mad, become useless in life and commit other heinous crimes against the state and fellow citizens.

“The law is even more necessary because cannabis and other illicit hard drugs consumption lead to impairment and illness while their chronic and heavy use increases the possibility that these side effects take a significant toll on the health of the Imo state citizenry.”

The Speaker, however, lauded Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, for setting up a task force to combat the menace of sale and consumption of marijuana and other illicit drugs in Imo.