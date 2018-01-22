Three persons were on Sunday injured, and one middle aged woman allegedly raped, in a fresh attack by suspected herdsmen in Ovwor-Olomu, Aniocha North and Ughelli south area of Delta State.

According to Punch, the victims, who were rushed to the Ughelli Central Hospital for treatment, sustained varying degrees of injury after they were attacked on their way to work in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that the rape victim was the only female among the victims attacked by the assailants.

One of the relative to the attacked victim who spoke on condition of anonymity, said her husband escaped with injuries on his head and ear.

She said, “My husband was on his way to work at about 4am when the Fulani men attacked him with a machete. He sustained injuries on his head and ear, but was able to escape.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said that he had not been briefed of the incident.