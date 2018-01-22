The Executive Chairman, Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State, Jelili Sulaimon, has expressed displeasure with the growing refuse heaps in public buildings, major roads, schools and streets in the area.

He complained that non-disposal of the refuse was dangerous to the structural integrity of buildings in the area.

The LG boss explained that apart from making the streets dirty and unhealthy, the refuse heaps could also lead to the damage of roads constructed by the government.

Lamenting during a tour of some of the areas, Sulaimon and other officials of the local government joined in the clearing of garbage found in some of the streets.

Among the areas visited by the team were Egbeda bus stop, Vulcanizer, Baale and Aregbesola Primary School.

While addressing some of the residents of the areas, Sulaimon said, “The way we treat our environment has effect on our health; nature gives back what we give to it. Let us be clean and make our environment clean for healthy living.

“I am displeased with what I am seeing around. The implication of this is that we want our buildings to begin to collapse, because all the garbage will one way or the other find their way into the drains and when there is a blockage of wastewater flow, it returns to affect buildings.

“It is important that we dispose our refuse properly. If I can be so uncomfortable to the extent of ordering for a clearing truck and packing refuse myself, then you all must be ready to make your communities clean.”

On his part, the Vice Chairman, Alimosho LG, Francis Adebisi, warned the public to stop dumping refuse on roadsides and public places.

He assured the residents of a friendly environmental plan and prompt response to environmental issues in their areas.

Some of the residents, however, complained that no truck was coming to pack the refuse heaps.

According to them, the residents are supposed to pack the refuse at a designated point, while waste collectors will come and pick it up.

“It is not our fault. The waste operators are the ones who did not come and pack the refuse and they will still bring bills later,” one of the residents, Akin Ayobami, said.