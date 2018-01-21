The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, on Sunday assured residents of Enugu State, especially those living in boundary communities of adequate security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of the state living within common boundary with Benue are already expressing fear of possible attack of alleged unknown militia as it happened in neighbouring Benue.

Danmallam told NAN in Enugu that his command was working round the clock to ensure that the existing peace and security in the state remained without dent.

“I must thank the governor, His Excellency Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his overwhelming support to the Police and other sister security agencies in the state.

“The command in collaboration with sister security agencies had been working round the clock to ensure adequate protection as well as security for every resident of the state notwithstanding where they live.

“We are calling on the residents of the state not to panic as we are on top of the situation,’’ he said.

The commissioner, however, urged residents to give the Police timely information of suspicious individuals, groups, gatherings or objects within their localities.

“What we practice in the command is pro-active policing; so, we need timely and intelligent information, which the command will treat with confidentiality and seriousness, in order to get to the root of the crime on time,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the command recently embarked on security sensitisation of the residents through various media, especially in local radio and television houses.

The command also distributed its distress call numbers: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

Its social media platforms remain – nigeriapoliceenugustatecommand for Facebook; @PoliceNG enugu for Twitter handle and [email protected] for email.