An unidentified man has slumped and died in Ikeja area of Lagos while jogging.

A statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Sunday said the man died while jogging along Opebi end of the Opebi-Oregun Link Bridge on Saturday morning.

Passers-by were said to have rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The government urged residents of the area who might be looking for such a relative or anyone with any useful information on his identity to proceed without delay to the Area ‘F’ Nigeria Police Command in Ikeja for proper identification.

According to the statement, “this is to notify residents of Ikeja LG and its environs that an unidentified man probably in his mid 30s supposedly slumped while jogging along Opebi end of Opebi-Oregun Link Bridge yesterday morning.

“He was immediately rushed by passersby to a nearby private hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“We hereby urge residents of the area who may be looking for such a relative or anyone with any useful information on his identity to proceed without delay to the Area F Nigeria Police Command in Ikeja for proper identification.”