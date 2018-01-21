The police have explained how the four foreign nationals abducted on Tuesday along the Kwoi–Jere road in Kaduna State by gunmen were rescued.

The four rescued foreigners comprise three men and a woman. They are Nate Vangeest and Rachel Kelley (female) from Canada, and John Kirlin and Dean Slocum, from the United States.

The foreigners were ambushed along the Kwoi-Jere road by gunmen at about 7pm last Tuesday on their way from Kafanchan in Kaduna State to Abuja. The two police escort accompanying the foreigners were killed during an exchange of gunfire with the bandits.

Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Agyole Abeh, said they were rescued by the police at Jere area in Kagarko Local government of the state.

Abeh said the abducted foreign businessmen were rescued in the bush Saturday morning following a massive manhunt for their abductors by men of the Kaduna police command and the Inspector General of Police Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

He did not say if a ransom was paid before they regained their freedom.

The police commissioner also said arrest had been made in connection with the incident, adding that the police were on the trail of the remaining suspects to bring them to justice.

Calling for the support of members of the public, He said the police was determined to crush all criminal gangs in the state.

The police chief urged members of the public to be vigilant and provide useful and confidential information about the activities of criminals in the community to the police.

At a press conference in Lagos where the identities of the victims were unveiled, Assistant Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, who heads the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT), said: “We rescued the two Americans and two Canadian citizens, three males and one female in fairly good health around 7:30 a.m. today, January 20. The victims have been handed over to the American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention and other immediate needs.”

He also disclosed that the rescue exercise was carried out by a combined team of IRT, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Kaduna Police Command deployed by the Inspector-General of Police.

Kyari said already, two of the suspected kidnappers had been arrested while the police were on the trail of others who escaped.