The tension at Onicha-Olona community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, occasioned by the killing of a farmer by Fulani herdsmen on Friday has been doused.

A middle-aged man believed to hail from Ebonyi State was shot dead in his farm on Agba Road at about 3.00 p.m on the fateful day when he confronted the three herdsmen for setting the fire near his farm.

Following the murder, youths in the community mobilised for a reprisal but were cut short when the state government quickly intervened to calm frayed nerves.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the state governor on security, Chief Casidy Iloba, said that what could have snowballed into mayhem was brought under control as the youth decided to remain calm after a meeting his office brokered which was held in the palace of the traditional ruler of the community in the early hours of Saturday

According to him, efforts were being made by the security forces to arrest the herdsmen saying, “The whole community is now calm.

All efforts made to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Andy Aniamaka to comment on the matter proved abortive.